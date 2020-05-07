Universal Technical: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $10.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 4 cents per share.
The school for auto, motorcycle and marine technicians posted revenue of $82.7 million in the period.
Universal Technical shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.38, a rise of 93% in the last 12 months.
