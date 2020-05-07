Universal Electronics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $5.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 81 cents per share.
The remote control maker posted revenue of $151.8 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in July, Universal Electronics expects its per-share earnings to range from 84 cents to 94 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $150 million to $160 million for the fiscal second quarter.
Universal Electronics shares have decreased 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $40.16, a decrease of slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UEIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UEIC