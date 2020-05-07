Suspect arrested in shooting death of Albany 16-year-old

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect is in custody after a 16-year-old was shot and killed and three others were injured early Wednesday morning, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, APD responded to Turner Field and Meadow Drive after receiving a call about a shooting.
When police arrived, they said they found a white Honda Accord that was shot multiple times.
Jaylin Stanford, 16, was found fatally wounded inside the vehicle, according to police, and three others were injured.
APD said those injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police said Martez Thomas, 21, was identified as a suspect and interviewed by investigators.
Following the interview, Thomas was taken to the Dougherty County Jail and charged with felony murder, APD reported.
More charges could be pending further investigation, police said.
