Phoebe reports Thursday COVID-19 numbers

“Today, hundreds of our employees are showing solidarity by wearing ‘We Are Phoebe Family’ T-shirts. It’s uplifting to see so many of our people expressing their Phoebe pride. It’s the same shirt Phillip Phillips wore during his special performance on American Idol Sunday to show his support of the Phoebe family. We are so grateful he is performing a live online concert for us tonight to raise money for the Phoebe Foundation’s Coronavirus Relief Fund,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO, said.