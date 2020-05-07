Phoebe reports Thursday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, May 7, Phoebe Putney Health System released its latest COVID-19 numbers.
As of noon Thursday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 64
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 13
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Inpatients Recovered – 274
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 85
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 24
“Today, hundreds of our employees are showing solidarity by wearing ‘We Are Phoebe Family’ T-shirts. It’s uplifting to see so many of our people expressing their Phoebe pride. It’s the same shirt Phillip Phillips wore during his special performance on American Idol Sunday to show his support of the Phoebe family. We are so grateful he is performing a live online concert for us tonight to raise money for the Phoebe Foundation’s Coronavirus Relief Fund,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO, said.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.