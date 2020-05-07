Pelham Rotary Club donates tablets to nursing home

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The Pelham Rotary Club said it’s doing what it can to give back to the community during this pandemic.
In what can be a very isolating time for many people, the Pelham Rotary Club has come together to donate several tablets to Pelham Parkway Nursing Home.
With visitor restrictions still in place due to COVID-19, families haven’t been able to see their loved ones in months.
Rotary Club President Cody Shiver sad that during these challenges they found a way for families to reconnect, virtually.
"Helps those people not feel quite as isolated. I couldn’t imagine not being able to see my family member for a couple of months,” said Shiver.
Shiver said with the social distancing guidelines still in place, the tablets could be used for multiple things.
"We thought it’d be great for them to play solitaire, bridge, sudoku, all those fun things that are kind of stimulating for people,” said Shiver.
Shiver said even after this pandemic, this will be a great tool for the residents and out of town families to stay connected.
“Allows them to communicate with their family members who they haven’t seen in months or maybe years,” said Shiver.
So far, Shiver said they’ve donated 12 tablets.
To make the tablets user-friendly for the residents, they purchased stands for the devices.
Shiver said they hope to donate more tablets in the near future.
