Over $13K raised for Southwest Ga. DA’s family after weekend house fire

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The family of the Southwestern Judicial Circuit district attorney is asking for your help as they recover from a weekend house fire.
It’s been almost a week since a fire ripped through the family home of D.A. Lewis Lamb in Leesburg.
“Everything that we’re not able to salvage, we just left to the side for the time being,” said Ella Lamb, Lewis’ daughter.
The Lamb family is still recovering and is now finding household goods that survived.
“Going through all of our clothes, trying to see what is good to wear and what’s good for a trash can,” said Ella.
Under the ashes, a few gems survived. One of them being an almost 90-year-old pie safe that’s been in the Lamb family for decades. Ella said a part of the kitchen ceiling collapsed on it, saving the family heirloom.
“Just a lot of random things that you wouldn’t think would survive a fire, we went in and discovered that it did,” explained Ella.
Now the family is needing the community’s help to recoup.
They are doing so through a Facebook account to help rebuild with much-needed items. Those items include mattresses and “normal household things that most people have that we don’t have anymore," said Ella.
Not even 24 hours after the account was created around $9,000 had been donated.
The Lamb family was shocked.
“I almost cried actually, it made me feel great," said Ella "I was really surprised. I didn’t realize how many people would actually donate or have the money to donate, especially right now.”
Ella said her family is thankful for the support as they will soon start searching for their next home. She said there has been at least one imposter account asking for donations.
Ella said that account has now been deleted.
If you’d like to donate to the Lamb family click here.
