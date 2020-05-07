My Senior: Gregory Lacoste

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Our Senior of the Day comes from Coffee High School.
Gregory Lacoste was known for his time on the mat, but also helped the Trojans baseball team.
This past Wrestling season, Gregory took home the region championship and was the 6-A Sectional Champion.
And on the diamond, Gregory and the Trojans had the chance to bring home some gold.
Even though the season was cut short, Gregory is still thankful for everything they did for him.
“I’d say, thanks for the opportunities and just being there through all of the tough times," said Gregory. "For teaching me how to work well with others and work hard.”
Gregory will be attending Mercer University in the Fall.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.