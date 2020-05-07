Moody Airman dies in RV accident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An Airman assigned to the 723d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Moody Air Force Base died from injuries sustained in a recreational-vehicle accident on Thursday, according to a release from Moody Air Force Base.
“Team Moody is a close-knit family and the loss of one of our own affects all of us,” said Col. Daniel P. Walls, 23d Wing Commander. “We extend our deepest condolences to those family, friends and wingmen impacted during this difficult time.”
The identity of the Airman is being withheld pending notifying next of kin, the release said.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.