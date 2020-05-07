Microchip Tech: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) _ Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $99.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.46 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.
The chipmaker posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $570.6 million, or $2.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.27 billion.
For the current quarter ending in July, Microchip Tech expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.25 to $1.45. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.27.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.19 billion to $1.3 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.26 billion.
Microchip Tech shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has dropped 11%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $85.50, a decline of 9% in the last 12 months.
