Lowndes Co. preparing for hurricane season

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It is hurricane preparedness week and Lowndes County officials want to remind you that it's never too early to start preparing.
“We also spend this time encouraging citizens to make sure they have a plan. But what may change as related to COVID is what that plan looks like this year,” said Paige Dukes, the Public Information Officer for Lowndes County.
In the middle of a pandemic, there are now limitations of how much you can purchase at the grocery store and supply shortages are also an issue.
Starting a month in advance, officials recommend you begin shopping now and slowly start accumulating necessary items that will help last to about 72 hours.
Other recommendations include:
- Make sure your prescription medicines are refilled.
- Have supplies for the vulnarable, the elderly or babies.
- Have a plan for your family and business.
- Now is the time to trim your trees.
- Know where to store outside furniture.
- Have a plan in case you must evacuate.
- Follow the Tallahassee National weather service forecast on social media.
- It’s also a good time to check in with your insurance agent for future repairs or flooding issues.
“We’re still preparing on the same plans for preparedness we have had in the past. As a local government here, we are going through all of our inventories as it relates to engineering, utilities and public works. To make sure we are prepared if there should be infrastructure repairs. Regard to public safety, all of our equipment with Lowndes County Fire Rescue is being in service now, equipment law enforcement has some of the same protocols that they go through,” said Dukes.
As far as shelters go, they are waiting for the governor to give new guidelines and then decide how it will be operated.
Dukes tells me that the shelters are already working with emergency management to become familiar with new protocols and social distancing.
Closer to the end of the month, the emergency management team will hear from the National Weather Service on what the predictions are for the upcoming season.
