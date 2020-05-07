Lowndes Co. preparing for hurricane season

“We’re still preparing on the same plans for preparedness we have had in the past. As a local government here, we are going through all of our inventories as it relates to engineering, utilities and public works. To make sure we are prepared if there should be infrastructure repairs. Regard to public safety, all of our equipment with Lowndes County Fire Rescue is being in service now, equipment law enforcement has some of the same protocols that they go through,” said Dukes.