Local governments, non-profits join together to give out masks in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Albany and Dougherty County have held multiple mask giveaways this week, and city leaders say they are going well.
Procter and Gamble donated 25,000 masks for Albany and Dougherty County to give away.
An out-of-town entity, whose name the city isn't releasing, has also donated 10,000 masks for the cause.
It's part of the "#MaskUpAlbany" effort to encourage everyone to wear masks in public to slow down the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
The Hope Center, the Lord’s Pantry, and Feeding the Valley have hosted multiple giveaways this week as part of the initiative.
Sharon Subadan, City Manager of Albany, said Thursday that while masks don't replace the CDC guidelines like social distancing and practicing good hand hygiene, wearing one helps you play a part.
"Even if you do it for somebody else, if you don't think you need it for you, do it for somebody else," Subadan explained. "I protect you, you protect me."
The city and county are giving away three masks per person at the mask distributions.
Subadan said they had given away well over 5,000 masks by Thursday morning.
It is only for Dougherty County residents.
The rest of the mask giveaways are scheduled as follows:
- Friday, May 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at New Birth Fellowship Christian Church (2106 Radium Springs Road, Albany)
- Saturday, May 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. at New Birth Fellowship Christian Church (2106 Radium Springs Road, Albany)
- Tuesday, May 12 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Albany State University West Campus (2400 Gillionville Road, Albany)
- Wednesday, May 13 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Albany Middle School (1700 Cordell Avenue, Albany)
