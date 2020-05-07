Leesburg’s American Idol winner gears up for virtual concert to benefit Phoebe

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tonight, one of South Georgia’s own will take to the virtual concert stage to raise money in to benefit those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phillip Phillips’ concert is planned for Thursday, May 7, on Facebook live, benefitting the Phoebe Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Phillips said the money will help provide support to Phoebe employees and their emergency response efforts.
In an interview he did with staff members at Phoebe earlier this week, Phillips explained that he, his wife and his son were all born at Phoebe.
So in the midst of the pandemic, he said he wanted to do what he could to help the health care workers there who are risking their lives to help others right now.
"I obviously couldn't do it. I'm not very smart to do all that," Phillips said. "They are the real heroes, and I wanted to show them how much I appreciate them...we just can't thank them enough for what they're doing."
Phillips has a Facebook fundraiser posted and is asking people who watch his concert to donate what they can.
The fundraiser has a goal of $50,000.
As of Thursday morning, it had raised more than $22,000.
The concert will be streamed live on Phillips’ Facebook page at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.