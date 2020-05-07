Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The parents of a black man killed after being pursued by two white men are demanding arrests more than two months after the shooting in Georgia. An outcry over the Feb. 23 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery has intensified after cellphone video that lawyers for Arbery's family say shows the killing surfaced online Tuesday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the case. No one has been charged, but a prosecutor says he will present the case to a grand jury. That could take a month or more since Georgia's courts are closed because of the coronavirus. Attorneys for Arbery's parents said Wednesday the men should be arrested without waiting for a grand jury indictment.