Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ORLANDO Fla. (AP) — Advocacy groups want to make it easier for Floridians to vote by mail during the current pandemic. A lawsuit they filed this week in federal court in Tallahassee asks a judge to allow ballots to be counted if they're postmarked by Election Day but arrive within 10 days of that deadline. It also wants to allow paid organizers to collect vote-by-mail ballots from voters who require assistance and for the state to pay for postage for mail-in ballots instead of voters. The Florida lawsuit come as states around the U.S. struggle to hold elections in the face of the highly-contagious new coronavirus.