Kforce: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Kforce Inc. (KFRC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $9.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 42 cents.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.
The staffing company posted revenue of $335.2 million in the period.
Kforce shares have fallen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 19% in the last 12 months.
