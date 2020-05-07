Jack Hadley Black History Museum continues virtual education

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Jack Hadley Black History Museum is continuing students’ education virtually.
The museum keeps students informed on black history throughout the year.
Since the coronavirus pandemic, the museum has closed temporarily but they’ve learned to introduce education through their website.
Museum Educator JaMarcus Underwood told us the transition has been a huge shift, given the size of their organization.
He said they’re making sure virtual activities can be adapted to each age group and fitting into school standards.
“We took the items we have in house and sort of digitized a lot of them just to get the ball rolling. With the scavenger hunt, we laid it out in a virtual aspect. Between that, uploading resources whether that’s reading lists, books, articles, just other general history-based activities pulled from various sources,” said Underwood.
Underwood said they are starting to put more work into their digital resource education space, since all of this.
He said now, they have to start thinking about ways to retain their in-house collection, in case anything forces them to close their doors again.
