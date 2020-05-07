Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Eight of the 14 football-playing members of the Atlantic Coast Conference are making plans for reopening campuses this fall following the outbreak of the coronavirus. Four others have publicly said they’re exploring scenarios for a return. Reopening campuses for in-person instruction would be a crucial step toward restarting college sports. That's particularly true for football with its late-summer preseason practices. Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia and Virginia Tech have all publicly stated the goal of having campuses open for fall classes, assuming that health officials advise it is safe.
UNDATED (AP) — All but one of the 14 schools in the Southeastern Conference have indicated they plan to reopen their campuses for the fall semester. That step is widely believed to be needed to resume football and other sports. South Carolina and Tennessee became the latest schools in the nation’s top football conference to announce their plans, joining Alabama, LSU and others. Vanderbilt hasn’t announced its plans for the fall. Schools across the nation are largely closed through the summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Former Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr says he's transferring to Kentucky. The move gives the Wildcats a veteran 7-footer after the team's entire starting lineup declared for the NBA draft. Sarr is a 255-pounder from France who was the Demon Deacons' leading rebounder and second-leading scorer last season. He announced his decision to play for the Wildcats on social media. He also called former Demon Deacons coach Danny Manning and his staff “family.” Manning was fired last month and replaced by Steve Forbes. Sarr will seek a waiver for immediate eligibility because of the coaching change.