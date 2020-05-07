Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins’ top draft pick, will wear uniform No. 1. The Dolphins announced number assignments Tuesday. Tagovailoa wore No. 13 at Alabama, but the Dolphins retired that number after it was worn by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino. Tagovailoa will be the first Dolphins QB to wear No. 1, which was most famously worn by kicker Garo Yepremian.
MIAMI (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Florida International University athletic director Pete Garcia has decided to defer one year of salary as part of the school’s response to financial concerns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. FIU also is furloughing about 22 athletic department employees into July and dissolved its men’s indoor track and field team, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the school did not disclose any of the moves publicly.
UNDATED (AP) — All but one of the 14 schools in the Southeastern Conference have indicated they plan to reopen their campuses for the fall semester. That step is widely believed to be needed to resume football and other sports. South Carolina and Tennessee became the latest schools in the nation’s top football conference to announce their plans, joining Alabama, LSU and others. Vanderbilt hasn’t announced its plans for the fall. Schools across the nation are largely closed through the summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
UNDATED (AP) — Eight of the 14 football-playing members of the Atlantic Coast Conference are making plans for reopening campuses this fall following the outbreak of the coronavirus. Four others have publicly said they’re exploring scenarios for a return. Reopening campuses for in-person instruction would be a crucial step toward restarting college sports. That's particularly true for football with its late-summer preseason practices. Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia and Virginia Tech have all publicly stated the goal of having campuses open for fall classes, assuming that health officials advise it is safe.
UNDATED (AP) — Four Major League Soccer teams have taken the first small step toward returning to play by allowing players to use team training fields for individual workouts. Sporting Kansas City, Atlanta United, Orlando City and Inter Miami had players in on the first day they were allowed by the league. Nashville, LAFC, Real Salt Lake, Houston and Portland are among the league’s 26 teams that plan to start Thursday, with more lined up next week.