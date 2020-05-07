Gray Television: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Gray Television Inc. (GTN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $53 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share.
The broadcast television company posted revenue of $534 million in the period.
Gray Television shares have dropped 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 49% in the last 12 months.
