First Alert Weather Academy: Cloud in a jar

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - They are fun to watch up in the sky every day, but do you know how a cloud forms?
WALB News 10′s First Alert Meteorologist Matthew Crumley shows you a cool experiment on how to create a cloud in a jar for Wednesday’s Weather Academy.
What you will need:
- Warm water
- Jar with a lid
- Food Coloring
- 3-5 Ice cubes
- Aerosol hairspray
Directions:
Step 1: Pour warm water in the jar (with a parent's supervision) and fill up about one-third of the way. Optional: add food coloring to the water.
Step 2: Put a lid on the jar and swirl the water to warm the jar.
Step 3: Open the lid and spray in a few spritzes of hairspray.
Step 4: Act quickly to place the lid upside down on the jar. Put some ice on the lid.
Step 5: Watch the cloud form!
Step 6: Take off the lid and release the cloud!
Share your experiment with us at weather@walb.com.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.