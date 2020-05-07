First Alert Weather Academy: Cloud in a jar

First Alert Weather Academy: Cloud in a jar
How to make a cloud in a jar. (Source: WALB)
By Matthew Crumley | May 7, 2020

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - They are fun to watch up in the sky every day, but do you know how a cloud forms?

WALB News 10′s First Alert Meteorologist Matthew Crumley shows you a cool experiment on how to create a cloud in a jar for Wednesday’s Weather Academy.

What you will need:

  • Warm water
  • Jar with a lid
  • Food Coloring
  • 3-5 Ice cubes
  • Aerosol hairspray
Directions:

Step 1: Pour warm water in the jar (with a parent's supervision) and fill up about one-third of the way. Optional: add food coloring to the water.

Step 2: Put a lid on the jar and swirl the water to warm the jar.

Step 3: Open the lid and spray in a few spritzes of hairspray.

Step 4: Act quickly to place the lid upside down on the jar. Put some ice on the lid.

Step 5: Watch the cloud form!

Step 6: Take off the lid and release the cloud!

How to make a cloud in a jar.
How to make a cloud in a jar. (Source: WALB)

Share your experiment with us at weather@walb.com.

