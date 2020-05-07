‘Fidget’ blankets used to comfort dementia patients at Colquitt Regional Medical Center

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 has created many challenges for patients, families and staff at Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Catherine Brown said this time has been especially tough on their patients and residents with Alzheimer’s or dementia. She said with the shelter in place guidelines and visitor restrictions, it can become very isolating.
To help them keep the patients calm and occupied, Brown is asking for help making “fidget” blankets and armbands.
Brown said keeping their hands busy is essential to ease their nerves and anxiety.
“Their thought process is usually minute to minute. So, if there’s something to occupy them at that moment they do much better being in an unfamiliar environment. They want to feel active and involved even though we can’t really let them be active right now," said Brown.
Brown said she encourages people to help make fidget blankets and armbands.
She said if you’d like to help, you can call Nicole Gilbert at (229) 798-2340.
