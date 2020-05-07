Drive-thru parade brings joy to Moultrie nursing home residents

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Due to COVID-19, visitors haven’t been allowed inside a nursing home in Moultrie for nearly two months.
This restriction has caused a lot of stress for the residents and families.
So, Abril Castanon, the activity director at PruittHealth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, has organized a parade. She said this will be their second parade.
Castanon said the residents have been looking forward to this all week.
She said it’s a great way to have human interaction while still following social distancing guidelines.
Castanon said even non-resident families have asked to participate.
“I think the residents appreciate that you know, the fact that somebody is coming out just for them makes them feel special,” said Castanon.
Castanon said the parade was held at PruittHealth in Moultrie on Thursday at 6 p.m.
