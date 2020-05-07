DCSS planning 2020-21 school year amid pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we approach what typically would be the end of the school year, the Dougherty County School System (DCSS) is already in the planning stages of what the new school year could look like.
Students were last in the classroom in person on March 13.
Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said the system is planning for three options for the new school year, keeping in mind that some parents may still feel uncomfortable sending their children back to the classroom.
“We are looking at starting the first option and our hope is that we’re able to start in-person instruction in the fall, and we will do so if we can do that safely,” Dyer said. “If our public health officials determine that it’s still not safe to start school, we’ll delay in-person instruction, but we won’t delay the start of school, we will move forward with virtual instruction.”
The third option is a hybrid model where there will be instruction for those who show up for traditional instruction, and also a virtual model for those students whose parents choose to continue to prefer instruction at home.
Even though the district is considering virtual instruction options, Dyer said those without internet access won’t be left out.
“We’ll make provisions to secure internet services for every family in the school system that needs it to make sure we provide virtual instruction,” Dyer said.
There’s no word on when the district will make a decision about which option will be used.
