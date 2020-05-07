Cross Country: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.
The provider of health care staffing and workforce management services posted revenue of $210.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $209.7 million.
Cross Country shares have declined 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.28, a fall of 24% in the last 12 months.
