COVID-19 symptoms self-checker tool grows in popularity

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A question on the minds of many Georgians, ‘Do I or a loved one have COVID-19?’
For this reason, several health insurance companies have created online tools to help people wondering whether they need a test for the virus.
From the comfort of your home, you can do a symptoms self-checker.
UnitedHealthcare is just one of many healthcare companies offering this tool. It’s free to both members and the public.
“I think it’s important, we are in this space where there is a lot of uncertainty. There is always the conditions we always have had that will always be with us. Then there are the added concerns about COVID-19. Ultimately being able to stay healthy and minimize your risk becomes important," said Dr. Toyosi Okurounmu, Chief Medical Director for UnitedHealthcare of Georgia.
These self-checkers use an algorithm that takes answers about one’s health based on the latest guidelines. With the answers you provide, the system will tell you the right action to take.
It can include staying home and social distancing, getting information on emotional support, contacting a primary care provider or doing a telehealth visit, or even seeking emergency care.
