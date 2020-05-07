Celebrating Mother’s Day in the wake of a pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mother's Day will be celebrated this Sunday, but the holiday will be different for many because of COVID-19.
Many families have experienced the loss of loved ones because of the coronavirus and may want to shy away from celebrating.
One social worker explains why you should rethink that and she even offers ideas on how you can mark the day.
“I would just suggest that people, you know, even if your, if your mom is deceased or your child is deceased, paying honor to that person on Mother’s Day. Doing something special like cooking a meal that that person would have enjoyed,” said Sheba Phillips, a licensed master social worker.
Phillips also said that a lot of the things that mental health professionals recommend are things that we all have access to.
“It may be listening to a favorite song or something that you remember from the time you were with that person, with your mom or with your child, or whatever you can do to pay homage to them on this Mother’s Day in remembrance of the relationship and the love that you have for them. But the main thing is just to not avoid the day, but celebrate the day,” said Phillips.
In 1914, Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating Mother’s Day, held on the second Sunday in May, as a national holiday to honor mothers.
