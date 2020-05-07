Cairo High School student presented with scholarship

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - While social distancing, Cairo High School recognized a student who won a premier scholarship.
Through the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ scholarship program, over 50,000 high schoolers compete for more than $2 million in scholarships and incentives each year.
Students write and record an essay on an annual patriotic theme.
This year’s theme was “Is This the Country the Founder’s Envisioned.”
Award winner Alexia Washington told us what she focused on in her essay.
“The paper is about how America is great, and I think that society should put more trust in America," said Washington.
She said she’d like to thank her teacher for helping her with ideas for the essay, and edit it as well.
Commander Charles Jackson, with the Veterans of Foreign Wars', presented her with the award.
“We try to encourage our students to join up in the patriot pin and the voice of democracy to educate them and learn from veterans who have been there,” said Commander Jackson.
First through fifth place winners received an all-paid expense trip to Washington D.C. with their family.
“It helps them learn more about what we do in Washington D.C. with our legislatures. We have 500 something delegates up there trying to get some done for these veterans in Iraq and Afghanistan,” Commander Jackson told us.
The scholarship is offered each year to students in 9th through 12th grade.
Awards are given at the post, district, state, and national levels.
