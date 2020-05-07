Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany host food distribution

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Boys & Girls Club fed around 300 families Thursday during their food distribution event.
Cars filled the parking lot of the Thornton Park location of the Albany Boys & Girls Club in hopes of getting some food for their families.
CEO Marvin Laster says it is important that the community knows they are here for them in these difficult times.
“This is, again, another part of our efforts to serve not only our young people but their families in this community,” said Laster.
The food was provided by Feeding the Valley Food Bank.
Laster said that Stewbos also provided hot meals for families.
Laster said being able to see some of their members at the food distribution makes him happy.
“Being able to see them come through or see their faces when we do our virtual programs, knowing that they’re safe makes you really feel good,” said Laster.
Laster said the club will continue to do the food distributions as long as there is a need in the community for them.
“We are a part of this community, this community has supported us, so this is our opportunity to give back,” said Laster.
To find out when the Boys & Girls Club will have their next food distribution head over to their Facebook page.
