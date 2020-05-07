Benefytt Technologies: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Benefytt Technologies, Inc. (BFYT) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $44.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $3.68 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.
The Web-based health coverage provider posted revenue of $71.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.9 million.
Benefytt Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $4.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $290 million to $350 million.
Benefytt Technologies shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 16% in the last 12 months.
