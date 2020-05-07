AxoGen: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) _ AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its first quarter.
The Alachua, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 19 cents per share.
The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $24.3 million in the period.
AxoGen shares have declined 45% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 60% in the last 12 months.
