Archbold reports additional COVID-19 death; almost 200 recovered

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, Archbold hospital system reported an additional COVID-19 death, along with almost 200 people having recovered from the virus.
The death toll of COVID-19 patients is at 47. On Wednesday, the hospital system said the number of deaths was 46.
The hospital system is also reporting the number of patients that are considered recovered from the virus. Some 173 people have recovered, according to Archbold.
Cumulative data from all Archbold facilities:
- Total Positive Results – 442
- Total Negative Results – 1,550
- Total Positive Patients at Home – 334
- Total Deaths – 47
The hospital system said many of the patients are assumed to have recovered from home.
Archbold Pinetree Screening Site:
- Total Positive Patients – 162
- Total Negative Results – 753
Positive cases at each facility on this date:
- Archbold Memorial Hospital Positive Inpatients – 26
- Brooks County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 0
- Grady General Hospital Positive Inpatients – 1
- Mitchell County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 9
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Positive Residents – 0
- Mitchell Convalescent Center Positive Residents – 0
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Positive Residents – 25
The hospital system has also begun reopening elective services.
Archbold said a majority of services are available or appointments being made.
“We will continue to monitor COVID-19 in our communities and its impact on our facilities, and we will adjust services as needed,” the hospital system said in a release. “We share in the hope that the number of new cases will continue to trend downward. Until that trend is sustained, however, our approach will be to maintain visitation restrictions, temperature checks for staff and patients, masking of all patients and staff, and physical distancing where possible.”
