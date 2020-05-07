Another cold front with more changes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunny with delightfully cool low-mid 70s Thursday afternoon. Tonight clear and chilly as lows drop into the upper 40s again. Friday milder upper 70s near 80 with increasing clouds and rain likely through the evening. Ahead of a strong cold front isolated to scattered showers quickly move across overnight. Rain and clouds clear before sunrise.
Behind the boundary another plunge of unseasonably cool dry air for Mother’s Day Weekend. Sunny, breezy and cool as highs only top low 70s Saturday. Chilly upper 40s Sunday morning otherwise mostly cloudy but dry with highs in the upper 70s. Rainfree and warming into the low to upper 80s around 90 through next week.
