Amtech: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) _ Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 4 cents per share.
The provider of equipment for solar panel and semiconductor makers posted revenue of $14.5 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in July, Amtech said it expects revenue in the range of $13 million to $16 million.
Amtech shares have declined 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.03, a drop of 25% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASYS