ACI Worldwide: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) _ ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.4 million in its first quarter.
The Naples, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.
The maker of software for electronic payments posted revenue of $291.5 million in the period.
ACI Worldwide shares have decreased 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 26% in the last 12 months.
