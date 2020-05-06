YMCA feeds hundreds during food distribution

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Area YMCA was able to feed about 400 families during their food distribution Wednesday.
CEO Dan Gillan says it is important to make sure they are continuing to help the community during this pandemic.
“That is what the Y is about, and it is about serving the community in time of need," said Gillan.
Gillan said the YMCA plans to continue having food distributions.
“We are going to continue to do this as long as we are able through our partnership with Feeding the Valley Food Bank and The United Way," said Gillan.
Gillan wants to thank all the volunteers that help make the food distributions possible.
“Today, we have volunteers from Boy Scout Troop 3, we got volunteers from the Albany Area Advocacy Resource Center all joining the YMCA to do this. That is amazing, that is community," said Gillan.
Participating families said they are very thankful that the YMCA and other agencies are helping those in these difficult times.
