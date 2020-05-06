Thomasville-Thomas Co. Chamber of Commerce helps businesses battle through crisis

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - As certain businesses decide to reopen, The Thomasville-Thomas County Chamber of Commerce is giving them guidance to battle the current crisis.
It’s a one-stop-shop for all resources in Thomasville and Thomas County.
“Right when the pandemic hit, we immediately jumped on the gun to spearhead a survey so that we could start to try to capture the impact as soon as possible,” said Andrea Collins, the chamber’s executive director.
Collins said sending this out to chamber members and businesses helped them understand who would be impacted the most.
“We decided to partner with the city. We were able to create this interactive map that would allow businesses to share what their hours of operations were and if there were any specifics that they wanted the community to know. We created a task force, and that task force is comprised of a lot of business professionals and experts,” explained Collins.
Sending out another survey, they formulated webinars around feedback on what businesses need so they can get through the pandemic.
The task force is focused on recovery.
“Now, we’re just in the information-gathering stage. I’m a part of the Georgia chamber recovery task force. Having a lot of folks around the state come together for this recovery task force, we will be able to help our business community navigate these unchartered territories and figure out how to mitigate risks that they’re going to encounter," explained Collins.
As guidelines change and businesses contemplate re-opening, Collins said it’s a team effort to make sure everyone is comfortable with whatever the future holds.
And businesses are continuing to work diligently to keep everyone safe.
“Nobody knows and can predict truly what’s going to happen. It’s going to take both sides. It’s going to take our citizens, our shoppers, our business supporters and it’s going to take our businesses both in making sure that we’re all taking the necessary precautions, and as long as we’re doing that, we should be OK," said Collins.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.