Thomasville hotel offers essential employee lodging program

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Some essential employees may not feel comfortable going home to family members due to COVID-19 concerns, but, they now have a comfortable and safe place to stay in Thomasville.
The Hampton Inn in Thomasville is offering its rooms for those essential employees.
It all started with an essential worker whose child's immune system is compromised.
“He just wanted to see if we had availability for him to stay at the hotel so that he could keep away from them. We told him we did. Hotel occupancies are down now. So we have plenty of rooms," said Jeremy Emmett, the hotel’s owner and manager.
With more than enough space available at the time, Emmett said the issue of making daily payments was brought to his attention.
“Nightly hotel costs can run as high as $150 with taxes. When I got the idea to extend it to the community, it was because our local chamber was doing an initiative called #THOCO United. They were connecting people with needs to people with services,” said Emmett.
Emmett said they took providing shelter into their own hands.
The hotel is now offering a reduced rate of just $50 to these essential workers and going even further to accommodate for those who may not be able to pay that rate.
“We set up the ability for people to make donations. We are not turning anybody away because of their ability to pay. They come first and then we’ll go out to try and get the donations to match,” explained Emmett.
Emmett said any amount of donation is welcomed and appreciated.
Anyone, including corporations, is allowed to sponsor a room.
“We do have two corporate sponsors so far. The first is Checkmate Industries and second, was Thomas County Federal Bank,” Emmett told WALB News 10.
Emmet said the reaction from those staying in the hotel has been a positive one.
“Some people were either fixing up their garages or using a small room in their house to isolate themselves, and I think this just gives them a better place to be able to come and relax. Even though they may not have been exposed to the virus, it’s still a stressful situation," said Emmett.
The program is not for those who need to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, but for essential workers who run a higher risk of coming in contact with the virus.
If you’d like to donate or sponsor a room, you can call (229) 227-0040 and mention the Essential Employee Lodging Program or send an email to jeremy.emmett@hilton.com.
