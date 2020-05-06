Suspect arrested in Pelham shooting case

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The Pelham Police Department said it has made an arrest in a recent shooting case.
The arrest comes after several shootings between March and April, according to police.
Police said Dimquavius Almond is linked to a shooting in April in the Mize Street area.
Officers said they believe he also may be linked to the other shootings in the city.
While executing a search warrant of Almond’s house, officers said they found guns and drugs.
Assistant Police Chief Rod Williams said they’ve sent those guns to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for ballistic testing.
Almond is facing several charges including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
After months of investigating, Williams said the community is now safer.
“Having Mr. Almond off the streets is a definite benefit to the community. Having anyone that’s using a firearm, committing crimes of this sort is a definite danger to the community and we need them off the streets,” said Williams.
Police said they have not charged anyone for the shootings that took place in March.
Williams asks if you have any information on any of their shooting cases to please call the Pelham Police Department at (229) 294-6000.
