Sumter Co. School System restarts meal distribution

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - After more than a month-long absence, Sumter County Schools restarted its meal distribution program Wednesday.
This comes after officials said they had to stop in late March after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said more than 7,500 meals were given out. Each bag handed out had five breakfast meals and five lunch meals.
Superintendent Dr. Torrance Choates said it was good to see high participation from the community.
“That’s exactly what we want, we want for them to get the total benefits from it and we want our kids to be well-nourished. And it looks like all of it is working,” said Dr. Choates.
Officials said they will continue meal distribution through the end of the school year.
They will let parents know of dates and times through the school’s robocall system and Facebook.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.