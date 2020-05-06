Phoebe releases Wednesday’s COVID-19 update

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital released the latest COVID-19 update for Wednesday, May 6.
As of noon Wednesday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 64
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 14
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Inpatients Recovered – 266
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 85
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 24
“Today is the beginning of National Nurses Week, and I want to make sure every nurse working at Phoebe understands how much they are appreciated. Since the COVID-19 crisis began, we have onboarded 250 additional nurses to help us meet the healthcare needs of the people of southwest Georgia," said Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO.
“They have joined an amazing team. The Phoebe Family has a 109-year history of serving our community, and that service has never been more important than the last couple of months. I could not be more proud of our nursing staff and our entire Phoebe Family and how they have come together during this public health crisis. I encourage everyone to take a moment this week to do something to thank the nurses across our state and throughout the country who provide compassionate quality healthcare.”
