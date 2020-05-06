Moultrie Fire Dept. building relationships within the community

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Building relationships within the community is the goal of the Moultrie Fire Department.
Fire Chief Jeff Thibodeau said any chance they get, they’re finding ways to get involved with their community.
During their downtime, Thibodeau said kids come up to them eager to look and learn about their fire trucks.
He said those moments are great morale boosters for the firefighters as they get to share their knowledge and play with the lights and sirens.
Eventually they decided to make this moment special by creating helmets specifically for those moments and for kids to have as a souvenir.
Thibodeau said this is just one way they’re able to give back.
“Hopefully in the future, when we’re old and retired they’ll be our replacements. So, now’s the time to instill a positive role model in these kids’ lives,” said Thibodeau.
Thibodeau said this is also a great opportunity to meet different families in the community.
