Lewis Taylor Farms in Tifton selling boxes of produce

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - With each box rolling down the assembly line, Lewis Taylor Farms in Tifton is helping area farmers by selling boxes of locally-grown produce.
Jessica Kirk, Director of Marketing and Food Safety, said they have sold over 1,300 boxes last week and 1,700 so far this week.
“Well, when we saw the turn of events with the coronavirus and how it was really going to affect the produce market, we thought this would be a good way for us to get some of that produce back into our community. And, so we started packing the boxes, and we’ve had just an amazing response to it,” said Kirk.
They are selling the boxes for $20 a piece. To pre-order one click here, or visit the Lewis Taylor Farms Facebook page.
