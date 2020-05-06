Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-THE-VULNERABLE-RURAL-AMERICA
"It's gone haywire:" When COVID arrived in rural America
DAWSON, Ga. (AP) — As the world’s attention was fixated on the horrors in Italy and New York City, the per capita death rates in counties in the southwest corner of Georgia quietly climbed to among the worst in the nation. A couple of 30 years died days apart. The cemetery on the edge of town staggered graveside services, one an hour. The county ordered an emergency morgue. The devastation is a cautionary tale of what happens when the virus seeps into communities on the losing end of the nation’s most intractable inequalities: these counties are rural, mostly African American and poor.
"It feels heavy,” a hospital chaplain sees death after death
ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Will Runyon is the chaplain at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia, where the death rate is among the worst in the country. They used to have two dozen volunteers, but when the virus took hold, the hospital suspended them. So this fell to Runyon. The hospital has seen more than 70 deaths, and he’s helped families through most of them. He calls them “goodbye visits.” He suits up in a gown and mask and carries an iPad into hospital rooms so families can watch their loved ones take their last breath.
Atlanta's new archbishop to be installed -- at a distance
ATLANTA (AP) — Catholic leaders say Atlanta’s new archbishop will be installed Wednesday in a Mass that will blaze a new path through old traditions. Inside the cathedral, some of the priests and others in attendance will look on from a choir loft so as not to violate social distancing practices. Instead of hugs, priests will give applause as Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer becomes the new leader of the Catholic Church in Atlanta. Typically, the cathedral would be packed for such an occasion, local Catholic leaders say. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it will include only a small audience but will be live-streamed.
In clamor to reopen, many black people feel overlooked
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Many African Americans watching protests calling for easing restrictions meant to slow the spread of the new coronavirus see them as one more example of how their health and their rights just don’t seem to matter. To many, it seems that the people protesting — who have been predominantly white — are agitating for reopening because they won’t be the ones to suffer the consequences of it. Instead, those will fall disproportionately on the shoulders of black people and other marginalized groups. The pandemic has highlighted gaping inequalities in the United States. Black people are dying in disproportionate numbers from COVID-19 in the U.S.
At senior home, staff stays put 24-7 to stop virus spread
ATLANTA (AP) — Like other places that house and care for older adults, the Park Springs community near Atlanta is working to prevent a widespread outbreak of the coronavirus. But Park Springs has taken one unusual step. Since the end of March, the facility has had employees live on its campus. About 70 employees of what is usually a staff of 300 are sheltering in place alongside residents in the upscale community. They're making sacrifices. Some stay in tents. One employee missed her sister's wedding. Another has weekly date nights with his wife across a fence. But most say they'll stay as long as it takes to keep residents safe.
Kemp warns of growing outbreak stressing northeast Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says a growing coronavirus outbreak is stressing resources in northeast Georgia. The state Department of Public health reports that nearly 30,000 Georgians have had coronavirus infections confirmed by a test. At least 1,280 people have died. The city of Gainesville is quickly becoming one of the state’s most affected areas. Gainesville is located about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta and is synonymous with Georgia’s large poultry industry. Kemp said Tuesday that the Gainesville area is “being stressed pretty hard.” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Kemp made the remarks while touring a temporary medical pod in southwest Georgia, one of the state's earliest and worst hot spots.
Prosecutor: Grand jury to weigh charges in Georgia shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor says he wants a grand jury to consider criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a man who was chased by armed men who suspected him of being a burglar. The announcement came as cellphone video purporting to show the shooting was posted online by an attorney for the slain man's mother. Ahmaud Arbery was killed Feb. 23 in a neighborhood near the city of Brunswick. No one has been arrested or charged in the case, prompting an outcry by the local NAACP and others. Arbery was black and the men who pursued him are white.
Ad for Georgia Senate hopeful touts John Lewis' backing
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia congressman John Lewis’ endorsement of Democratic Senate hopeful Jon Ossoff is the focus of a new television ad from Ossoff’s campaign. It began airing statewide Tuesday. Ossoff is a former congressional aide who broke fundraising records during an unsuccessful 2017 run for a metro Atlanta U.S. House seat. He faces a handful of other Democrats in a June 9 primary. The winner will face Republican Sen. David Perdue as he seeks a second term in November. Lewis is the last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists once led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Ossoff opened his bid for the seat with Lewis’ endorsement in September.