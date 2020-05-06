Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

SHOOTING PROHIBITIONS-FORESTS
3 national forests in Arizona prohibit recreational shooting
PHOENIX (AP) — Recreational shooting is being temporarily prohibited in three national forests in Arizona in a move that officials say will help reduce the wildfire threat. The Southwestern Region of the U.S. Forest Service ordered the prohibitions in the Coronado, Prescott and Tonto national forests to begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday and to continue until July 31 or until rescinded. Officials said the three forests are experiencing an increase in drying trends with large amounts of grass that could be fuel for fires resulting from above-average winter moisture. The Forest Service says the three forests have a history of shooting-related fires and that hundreds of acres have burned in the last two weeks due to fires likely caused by recreational shooting.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Some Arizona nonprofits may not overcome virus-driven losses
PHOENIX (AP) — Nearly half of nonprofits in Arizona will be unable to serve the public within the next month because of the heavy toll brought by the coronavirus pandemic. Arizona State University released a survey Tuesday that found many nonprofits are facing bleak prospects due to losses in revenue and volunteering. While some programs like food banks and child care are seeing their demand balloon, other nonprofits such as performing arts groups continue to spiral. Those surveyed cited cancellations of major fundraisers and few donations because of rising unemployment. Stay-at-home orders also forced groups to cease in-person programs.
KINGMAN HOMICIDE CASE
Authorities ID Kingman man allegedly killed by his roommate
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who they say was fatally shot by his roommate in Kingman. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say 30-year-old Christopher Dayton Young of Kingman was found dead in a roadway early Monday with gunshot wounds to the head, neck and face. They say 33-year-old Christopher Robin Kacos has been arrested and jailed on suspicion of felony second-degree murder. Sheriff’s officials say Young had been living at the home Kacos owns for about a month. A woman alleged that Young hit her on the head after she complained about loud music coming from the house. Kacos told authorities Young told him about the assault before running into the desert. They say Kacos later admitted his involvement in the shooting and was arrested.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CATTLE-PRICES
11 attorneys general seek probe into meatpacking industry
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — The attorneys general for 11 Midwestern states have urged the Justice Department to investigate market concentration and potential price fixing by meatpackers in the cattle industry during the coronavirus pandemic. The state attorneys general wrote in a letter dated Tuesday to U.S. Attorney General William Barr that the concentrated market structure of the beef industry makes it particularly susceptible to market manipulation, particularly during times of food insecurity, such as the current COVID-19 crisis. The letter was signed by attorneys general in North Dakota, Missouri, Colorado, South Dakota, Montana, Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wyoming.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
News groups sue Arizona to get nursing home virus data
PHOENIX (AP) — A group of Phoenix-area media organizations is suing the state of Arizona for records detailing coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. The public records lawsuit was filed by attorneys representing the Arizona Republic, ABC15, 12 News, CBS 5 and 3 TV.. State officials have cited patient privacy in refusing to name facilities with cases or deaths. Meanwhile, Arizona's virus death toll rose by 33 to 395 on Tuesday. The Department of Health Services says the number of confirmed cases now exceeds 9,300.
TRUMP-ARIZONA-SCENE
Trump supporters cheer as president lands in Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — Several hundred fans of President Donald Trump greeted Air Force One as the presidential aircraft landed in Phoenix Tuesday. Supporters waved Trump flags, donned red hats and cheered as the plane touched down. Few wore masks, and several groups of dozens of people were crowded together on street corners outside the Honeywell campus that hosted Trump next to the Phoenix airport. Trump visited a Honeywell mask factory in one of his first forays outside Washington since the virus outbreak brought the country to a standstill. He was greeted on the ground by Gov. Doug Ducey. The governor, the president and others with them did not wear masks or other protective gear, though anyone allowed near the president is given a rapid test for the coronavirus.
TRIBES-CORONAVIRUS RELIEF FUNDING
Treasury to begin distributing virus relief money to tribes
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department says it will begin distributing billions in coronavirus relief funding to tribes. The announcement Tuesday comes more than a week after a congressional deadline to get $8 billion to tribal governments. Tribes sued to keep the funding from Alaska Native corporations, which own Native land but aren't tribal governments. The Treasury Department says tribes will receive a combined $4.8 billion based on population over the next several days and the rest will be doled out later. Tribes are relying on the money to stay afloat, respond to the coronavirus and recover after shutting down casinos, tourism operations and other businesses.
BOY SHOT-FATHER ARRESTED
Man arrested after saying son wounded in drive-by shooting
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a man who initially said his 10-year-old son was wounded in a drive-by shooting was arrested after eventually saying the boy was shot in their apartment as they handled the father’s handgun. Jason Wroten was arrested Monday on suspicion of endangerment and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Wroten initially told police that he and his son were outside their apartment when a person possibly in a vehicle shot at them and his son was wounded, police said in probable-cause statement. Police said Wroten changed his story after police found a handgun in a bedroom safe. Online court records didn’t list a defense lawyer who could comment on the allegations on Wroten’s behalf.