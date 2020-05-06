‘I can’t touch him anymore’: Albany shooting victim’s mother speaks out

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -An Albany mother is speaking out after her 16-year-old son was shot in a car.
“He is gone. I can’t touch him anymore, I can’t kiss him, I can’t tell him I love him, can’t make sure he is in his bed,” said Kimberly Stanford, the victim’s mother.
Jaylin Stanford, 16, had his whole life ahead of him, and now his mother has to bury him just years before he was set to graduate.
“I just don’t know what is going on, I would like to know what is going on but my child is deceased,” said Stanford.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a car that was shot multiple times. Stanford was found dead inside.
“This is a hard pill to swallow,” said Stanford.
His mother said, she talked to her son hours before the shooting and she said she never would have imagined that phone call would be her last.
“I was calling to let him know I just wanted to hear his voice and let him know I was on my lunch break, he was like, 'Okay momma, I love you’ and I said, 'I love you too’ and that was the end of our conversation,” said Stanford.
Freddie Mango, Stanford’s Uncle said he was a hard-working kid, trying to make life better for him and his family.
“I would like for anybody out there that have any kind of information to please go ahead and tell people what is really going on because it is too much chaos going on in Albany,” said Stanford.
Three others were also injured in the overnight shooting. The family said this isn’t the first time they’ve dealt with violence.
“It was a shooting the day before he got shot, but it was a shooting at my house the day before and he could of got hit then they miss that go around,” said Stanford.
There are no suspects at this time, and police are asking anyone to come forward with information on the shooting.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.