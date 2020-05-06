Genuine Parts: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $136.5 million.
The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 92 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.
The auto and industrial parts distributor posted revenue of $4.56 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.57 billion.
Genuine Parts shares have declined 29% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen 11%. The stock has fallen 26% in the last 12 months.
