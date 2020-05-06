First COVID-19 case in Valdosta State Prison reported

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State Prison has reported a staff member has COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) website.
We asked the GDC what role did the employee have but they did not respond.
The website states that the employee reported testing positive and GDC does not have the right to obtain their medical information.
They did provide us with the protocols in place to ensure the well-being of other staff and offenders, which includes temperature screening upon entering the facility.
Any individual showing symptoms is not allowed to enter the facility and will be asked to go to the doctor. Staff who report positive COVID-19 test results will not be able to return to work until they have a doctor’s note saying they are clear to do so.
Also, the health department to which the staff member reports, has to notify any individuals they believe may have come in contact with the positive case.
We will continue to monitor this case and will let you know if there are any new developments or if other cases arise.
