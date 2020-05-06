Deerfield-Windsor to host graduation ceremony

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Graduation is around the corner for high school students.
Students at Deerfield-Windsor will still be honored with a ceremony.
Graduation will take place on May 16 at 10 a.m. at Webb Memorial Stadium.
Head of School Allen Lowe says law enforcement, city leaders, and Phoebe’s Chief Medical Officer gave them permission to host it.
He said they intend to meet all of Gov. Kemp’s mandates for social distancing.
Lowe said it’s important to make sure seniors are properly celebrated for their accomplishments.
“For them to have that graduation, knowing that they are going to be able to walk across that stage, knowing they can close this chapter and they can start focusing their sights on the next stage which is college," said Lowe.
Lowe said he wishes the best for the class of 2020 and can’t wait to hear all their success stories in the future.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.