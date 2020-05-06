DCSS high school senior doesn’t feel cheated by COVID-19; ready for virtual graduation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Dougherty County School System senior said she doesn’t feel cheated out of graduation.
School leaders recently announced that the 2020 May graduation ceremonies will be virtual.
“I don’t think I feel cheated," said Westover High School senior Angela Santos. “A lot of things happened and this was something that was really out of the ordinary."
Graduation ceremonies have been slightly altered for the roughly 800 Dougherty County School System 2020 seniors.
Those changes come as COVID-19 plagues the world.
“I think a lot of the students do feel sad and upset about not having traditional graduations," said Santos.
Santos, who is an honor graduate that has already earned an associate’s degree through dual enrollment, said she is thankful so much effort is going into making virtual graduation a reality.
"There’s not too much to prepare for. I’m honestly just excited to be able to have an opportunity to get some type of recognition,” explained Santos.
The cross-country athlete and U.S. Naval Academy hopeful believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught her and her graduating class an important life lesson.
“It really taught us not to take certain things for granted. Something as simple as going to school or going to the store is now something that we all miss and we look forward to every day,” said Santos.
Ceremonies for all three high schools will be on May 23.
More details are expected to be released soon.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.