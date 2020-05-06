Customers return to Albany oyster bar as dining rooms begin to reopen

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany restaurant owner feels confident his dining rooms are safe as Dougherty County remains a national hotbed for COVID-19.
During lunchtime at Austin’s Firegrill and Oyster Bar in Albany Wednesday, people began nudging their way back to restaurant tables.
“I knew if anybody was gonna have a safe environment, it would be Austin’s," said customer and Albany resident Doug Adair. “But I feel comfortable here because the way things are. I haven’t been anywhere else but Austin’s. The restaurants need the business now. We need to support our local restaurants.”
The local eatery opened it’s dining room back up on Monday. It’s one of only a handful in Albany doing so right now.
"We’ve been out of sorts and we’re ready to get back in the swing of things,” said the restaurant’s owner, Austin Newman.
Austin’s drive-thru and grocery options are still in full swing.
"Patio is the preference,” said Newman.
Newman said guests prefer to sit outside because of the beautiful weather we’ve had in the area lately.
Regardless of inside or outside, Newman said he is following all of the new safety guidelines.
"We can be inspected anytime and we haven’t been inspected yet, but I feel confident that we would pass with flying colors,” said Newman.
Newman said he has even gone above and beyond to keep everyone safe. That includes sanitizing air conditioners and fogging the building when the dining rooms were closed.
“If there was a virus in here, it was killed," said Newman.
“It is a little nerve-racking I’m not gonna lie," said Ashleigh Morgan, a server and bartender at the locally owned oyster bar and grill. "But you know, with all the sanitation implications that we’ve made in our restaurant, I feel very confident and safe about coming back to work.”
Austin said staff members are wearing masks and a specialist is sanitizing door handles and other parts of the building daily.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.